2008 Ford Ranger

162,777 KM

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

162,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9742960
  • Stock #: 21753
  • VIN: 1FTZR44UX8PB05701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,777 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

