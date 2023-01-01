$4,200+ tax & licensing
$4,200
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2008 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
162,777KM
Used
- Stock #: 21753
- VIN: 1FTZR44UX8PB05701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
