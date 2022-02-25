2008 GMC C7500

$30,000 + taxes & licensing 3 9 0 , 7 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8433987

8433987 Stock #: 21245

21245 VIN: 1GDL7C1A48F413447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Stock # 21245

Mileage 390,749 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.