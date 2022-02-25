Menu
2008 GMC C7500

390,749 KM

Details Description

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2008 GMC C7500

2008 GMC C7500

2008 GMC C7500

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

390,749KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8433987
  Stock #: 21245
  VIN: 1GDL7C1A48F413447

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Diesel
  • Stock # 21245
  • Mileage 390,749 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

