2008 GMC Envoy

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 4 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8045290

8045290 Stock #: 21136

21136 VIN: 1GKDT13S082234123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 197,447 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

