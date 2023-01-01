2008 Honda Civic

$2,400 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 4 , 4 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10451910

10451910 Stock #: 22038

22038 VIN: 2HGFA16458H124393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 284,410 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.