$2,400+ tax & licensing
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
LX Sedan AT
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
284,410KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10451910
- Stock #: 22038
- VIN: 2HGFA16458H124393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 284,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
