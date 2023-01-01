$2,200+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
DX Sedan AT
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
320,982KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9796357
- Stock #: 21757
- VIN: 2HGFA16268H010448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6