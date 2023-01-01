$2,100+ tax & licensing
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
DX Coupe 5-Speed AT
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
341,542KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9820540
- Stock #: 21777
- VIN: 2hgfg12319h000019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
