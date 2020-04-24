2008 Honda Odyssey

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
+ taxes & licensing
BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!
REDUCED PRICING IN EFFECT UNTIL MAY 15TH!
AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY* 90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!
AS IS UNIT - SOLD AS TRADED - MAY NEED SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS TO BE ROADWORTHY.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9