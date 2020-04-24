Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

EX

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 275,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4940049
  • Stock #: 6057
  • VIN: 5FNRL38498B025046
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!



REDUCED PRICING IN EFFECT UNTIL MAY 15TH!



AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY* 90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!


AS IS UNIT - SOLD AS TRADED - MAY NEED SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS TO BE ROADWORTHY.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

