2008 Hyundai Accent

$2,200 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 4 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10451913

10451913 Stock #: 22039

22039 VIN: KMHCN35C48U101853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 22039

Mileage 181,424 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.