Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Accent

181,424 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

SE 3-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Accent

SE 3-Door

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10451913
  2. 10451913
  3. 10451913
  4. 10451913
  5. 10451913
  6. 10451913
  7. 10451913
  8. 10451913
  9. 10451913
  10. 10451913
  11. 10451913
Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
181,424KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10451913
  • Stock #: 22039
  • VIN: KMHCN35C48U101853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22039
  • Mileage 181,424 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Prius PR...
 440,513 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 189,298 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 263,763 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory