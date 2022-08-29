2008 Kia Rio5

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9134272

9134272 Stock #: 21516

21516 VIN: KNADE163X86363583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,518 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.