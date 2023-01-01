$2,200+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Rondo
Base
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
271,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10084617
- Stock #: 21896
- VIN: KNAFG525887126750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 271,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
