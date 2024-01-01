Menu
Account
Sign In
2008 Mazda 3 <br/> - $2799 + HST and Licensing <br/> - Heated Seats <br/> - Exhaust Leak <br/> <br/> <br/> Ask about our other cars for sale! <br/> <br/> <br/> We take trade ins! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/>

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

171,901 KM

Details Description

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

s Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle
11969979

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

s Grand Touring

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

Contact Seller

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,901KM
VIN JM1BK343081871172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 171,901 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mazda 3
- $2799 + HST and Licensing
- Heated Seats
- Exhaust Leak


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2004 Honda Accord EX for sale in Stittsville, ON
2004 Honda Accord EX 179,037 KM $4,199 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra-Grade for sale in Stittsville, ON
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra-Grade 266,157 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Stittsville, ON
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 140,634 KM $5,499 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3