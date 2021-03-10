2008 Mazda MAZDA3

$1,700 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 5 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6787613

6787613 Stock #: 20770

20770 VIN: jm1bk343681153500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 197,520 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.