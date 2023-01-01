2008 Mazda MAZDA3

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 5 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9477510

9477510 Stock #: 21666

21666 VIN: JM1BK323X81802931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 224,504 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

