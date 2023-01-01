$2,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport 4-Door
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
875,557KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9903917
- Stock #: 21812
- VIN: jm1bk32f081875557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 875,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
