$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2008 Saturn Astra
XE 5-Door
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
156,532KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10553070
- Stock #: 22078
- VIN: W08AR671285098029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
