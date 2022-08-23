$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
CFT AUTO SALES
613-406-6532
2008 Saturn Astra
2008 Saturn Astra
XE 5-Door
Location
CFT AUTO SALES
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
174,775KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8981866
- Stock #: 21434
- VIN: W08AR671585091737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,775 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT AUTO SALES
CFT AUTO SALES
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6