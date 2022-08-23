Menu
2008 Saturn Astra

174,775 KM

Details Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

XE 5-Door

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

174,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8981866
  • Stock #: 21434
  • VIN: W08AR671585091737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

