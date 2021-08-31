Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Express

209,342 MI

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Express

2009 Chevrolet Express

LS 3500

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Express

LS 3500

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 7840020
  2. 7840020
  3. 7840020
  4. 7840020
  5. 7840020
  6. 7840020
  7. 7840020
Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

209,342MI
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7840020
  • Stock #: 21052
  • VIN: 1GAHG35K291173268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,342 MI

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 199,421 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 209,342 MI
$2,800 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac CTS Sp...
 216,132 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Email Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory