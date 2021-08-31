2009 Chevrolet Express

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 3 4 2 M I Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7840020

7840020 Stock #: 21052

21052 VIN: 1GAHG35K291173268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 209,342 MI

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.