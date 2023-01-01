$2,100+ tax & licensing
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2009 Ford Escape
2009 Ford Escape
LIMITED 4WD V6
Location
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
613-406-6532
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
175,529KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048347
- Stock #: 21877
- VIN: 1FMCU94G69KB68431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21877
- Mileage 175,529 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6