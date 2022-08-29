2009 Ford Flex

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 9 1 2 M I Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9303484

9303484 Stock #: 21590

21590 VIN: 2FMEK63C89BA75125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21590

Mileage 166,912 MI

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.