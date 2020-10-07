2009 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.