2009 Honda Civic

243,506 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

243,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5939898
  • Stock #: 027050
  • VIN: 2HGFA16619H027050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 027050
  • Mileage 243,506 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

