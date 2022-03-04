2009 Hyundai Accent

$1,500 + taxes & licensing 3 0 3 , 2 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8571023

8571023 Stock #: 21281

21281 VIN: KMHCN35C29U144380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 303,217 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.