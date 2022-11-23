Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

299,553 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 9424272
  2. 9424272
  3. 9424272
  4. 9424272
  5. 9424272
  6. 9424272
  7. 9424272
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

299,553KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424272
  • Stock #: 21655
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E69H322043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21655
  • Mileage 299,553 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2009 Kia Rondo Base
 186,178 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Outback ...
 247,323 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 1....
 174,088 KM
$2,100 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory