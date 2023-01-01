Menu
2009 Kia Sportage

221,551 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2009 Kia Sportage

2009 Kia Sportage

LX I4 2WD

2009 Kia Sportage

LX I4 2WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

221,551KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9477516
  Stock #: 21668
  VIN: KNDJF722697603629

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 221,551 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

