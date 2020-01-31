Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

1.8L

2009 Pontiac Vibe

1.8L

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 287,902KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4631394
  • Stock #: 20_101
  • VIN: 5Y2SL678X9Z461777
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • Ti
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Second Row Side Airbag

