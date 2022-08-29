2009 Pontiac Vibe

$3,200 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 7 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034708

9034708 Stock #: 21463

21463 VIN: 5Y2SP67029Z418890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21463

Mileage 253,731 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.