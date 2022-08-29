Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

253,731 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
2.4L

Location

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

253,731KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034708
  • Stock #: 21463
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67029Z418890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21463
  • Mileage 253,731 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

