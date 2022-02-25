2009 Toyota Corolla

$3,200 + taxes & licensing 2 6 9 , 6 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8433909

8433909 Stock #: 21243

21243 VIN: 2T1BU40E29C060770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21243

Mileage 269,632 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.