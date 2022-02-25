Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

269,632 KM

Details Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Base 4-Speed AT

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

269,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8433909
  • Stock #: 21243
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E29C060770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21243
  • Mileage 269,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

