2009 Toyota Corolla
Base 4-Speed AT
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
269,632KM
Used
- Stock #: 21243
- VIN: 2T1BU40E29C060770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 269,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6