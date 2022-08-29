Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

376,123 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 9244816
  2. 9244816
  3. 9244816
  4. 9244816
  5. 9244816
  6. 9244816
  7. 9244816
  8. 9244816
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

376,123KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244816
  • Stock #: 21559
  • VIN: 3VWJL71K89M076416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21559
  • Mileage 376,123 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 224,646 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Jett...
 376,123 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Versa 1....
 241,386 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory