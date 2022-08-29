2009 Volkswagen Jetta

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 3 7 6 , 1 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

21559 VIN: 3VWJL71K89M076416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21559

Mileage 376,123 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

