2010 Acura TL

159,882 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2010 Acura TL

2010 Acura TL

6 SPD MANUAL! AWD! TECH!

2010 Acura TL

6 SPD MANUAL! AWD! TECH!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6205227
  • Stock #: 6227
  • VIN: 19UUA9E55AA800703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,882 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!  AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, AWD, 6 SPEED MANUAL, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

