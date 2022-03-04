Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Caliber

97,598 KM

Details Description

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Caliber

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 8487117
  2. 8487117
  3. 8487117
  4. 8487117
  5. 8487117
  6. 8487117
  7. 8487117
Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

97,598KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8487117
  • Stock #: 21259
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA0AD544845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,598 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2009 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 154,697 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Pilot EX-...
 167,044 MI
$2,800 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac DTS Lu...
 109,165 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Email Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory