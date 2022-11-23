Menu
2010 Ford Escape

136,392 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,392KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9406444
  • Stock #: 21646
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG3AKC02216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21646
  • Mileage 136,392 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

