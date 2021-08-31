Menu
2010 Ford F-150

176,425 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT *COMING SOON* SUPERCREW 4X4 XTR

2010 Ford F-150

XLT *COMING SOON* SUPERCREW 4X4 XTR

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7973783
  Stock #: 6564-1
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV8AFC25087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6564-1
  • Mileage 176,425 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERCREW 4X4,XLT-XTR PACKAGE, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP, ETC. BODY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, REGULAR SERVICE RECORDS, SOLD CERTIFIED.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

