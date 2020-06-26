2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio

4th Door

Cloth Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.