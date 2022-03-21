$2,700+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey
EX w/ DVD
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
295,805KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8735090
- Stock #: 21321
- VIN: 5FNRL3H57AB502703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 295,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
