2010 Honda Odyssey

295,805 KM

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

EX w/ DVD

2010 Honda Odyssey

EX w/ DVD

Location

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

295,805KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8735090
  Stock #: 21321
  VIN: 5FNRL3H57AB502703

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 295,805 KM

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT AUTO SALES

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

