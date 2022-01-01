Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

127,026 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
GL AUTOMATIC | A/C | CERTIFIED!

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTOMATIC | A/C | CERTIFIED!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8116873
  • Stock #: 6270-3
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD5AU023020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,026 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC - A/C - POWER WINDOWS ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN GREAT SHAPE!



Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

