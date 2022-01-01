2010 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8116873

8116873 Stock #: 6270-3

6270-3 VIN: KMHDU4BD5AU023020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,026 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.