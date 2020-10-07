Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Rondo

177,179 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 6074565
  2. 6074565
  3. 6074565
  4. 6074565
  5. 6074565
  6. 6074565
  7. 6074565
  8. 6074565
  9. 6074565
  10. 6074565
  11. 6074565
  12. 6074565
  13. 6074565
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

177,179KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6074565
  • Stock #: 20_639
  • VIN: KNAHH8C89A7317034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_639
  • Mileage 177,179 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 91,511 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 S ...
 127,426 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Sienna L...
 257,855 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory