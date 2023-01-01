$2,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Land Rover LR2
HSE
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
312,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10538808
- Stock #: 22067
- VIN: SALFR2BN9AH183382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 312,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
