2010 Land Rover LR2

312,350 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2010 Land Rover LR2

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

312,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10538808
  • Stock #: 22067
  • VIN: SALFR2BN9AH183382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 312,350 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

