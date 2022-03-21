Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

333,205 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

UNKNOWN

UNKNOWN

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

333,205KM
Used
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF5A1308915

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 21339
  • Mileage 333,205 KM

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

