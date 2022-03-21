2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$2,200 + taxes & licensing 3 3 3 , 2 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8792051

8792051 Stock #: 21339

21339 VIN: JM1BL1SF5A1308915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Stock # 21339

Mileage 333,205 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.