2010 Mazda Tribute

159,373 KM

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

I SPORT FWD

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

159,373KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5744730
  • Stock #: 20_528
  • VIN: 4F2CY0C77AKM01971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_528
  • Mileage 159,373 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

