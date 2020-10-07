2010 Nissan Frontier

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Sliding Window Additional Features Club Cab 4th Door Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.