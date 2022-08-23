2010 Toyota Matrix

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 4 0 9 , 3 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8981764

8981764 Stock #: 21433

21433 VIN: 2T1LE4EE0AC016118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21433

Mileage 409,382 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.