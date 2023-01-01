Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf

242,254 KM

Details Features

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L 4-Door

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L 4-Door

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

242,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10279887
  • Stock #: 21966
  • VIN: WVWCA7AJ6AW145116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21966
  • Mileage 242,254 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

