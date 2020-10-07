Menu
2011 BMW X5

463,625 KM

Details

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2011 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

463,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6106872
  • Stock #: 20_654
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C57BL407773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_654
  • Mileage 463,625 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

