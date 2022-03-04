2011 Chevrolet Cruze

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 3 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8648978

8648978 Stock #: 21296

21296 VIN: 1G1PG5S95B7212950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21296

Mileage 151,337 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.