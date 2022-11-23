2011 Ford Edge

$3,200 + taxes & licensing 2 3 2 , 1 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9406441

9406441 Stock #: 21645

21645 VIN: 2FMDK3JC1BBB22515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21645

Mileage 232,159 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

