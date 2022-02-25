Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

115,745 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1648748960
  2. 1648748968
  3. 1648748975
  4. 1648748982
  5. 1648748993
  6. 1648748999
  7. 1648749005
  8. 1648749011
  9. 1648749016
  10. 1648749022
  11. 1648749028
  12. 1648749038
  13. 1648749047
  14. 1648749054
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,745KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8403183
  • Stock #: A77031
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKA77031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A77031
  • Mileage 115,745 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2015 Dodge Journey R/T
 64,557 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX
 29,838 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 140,312 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory