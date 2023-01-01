$2,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
267,998KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9696613
- Stock #: 21732
- VIN: 1fmcu9dg5bka35178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
