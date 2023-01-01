Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

267,998 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 9696613
  2. 9696613
  3. 9696613
  4. 9696613
  5. 9696613
  6. 9696613
  7. 9696613
  8. 9696613
  9. 9696613
  10. 9696613
  11. 9696613
  12. 9696613
  13. 9696613
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
267,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9696613
  • Stock #: 21732
  • VIN: 1fmcu9dg5bka35178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21732
  • Mileage 267,998 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2003 Nissan Xterra S...
 1,455,244 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 155,535 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 5 Series 53...
 235,602 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory