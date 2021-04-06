Menu
2011 Ford F-150

152,085 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897864
  • Stock #: c97034
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3BFC97034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # c97034
  • Mileage 152,085 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Tonneau Cover
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

