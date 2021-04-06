2011 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6897864

6897864 Stock #: c97034

c97034 VIN: 1FTFW1EF3BFC97034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # c97034

Mileage 152,085 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Package Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch tinted windows Box liner Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Tonneau Cover 4th Door Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.