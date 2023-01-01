Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.<br></div>

2011 Ford Fiesta

264,111 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10673778
  2. 10673778
  3. 10673778
  4. 10673778
  5. 10673778
  6. 10673778
  7. 10673778
  8. 10673778
  9. 10673778
  10. 10673778
  11. 10673778
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
264,111KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4EJ3BM130589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22118
  • Mileage 264,111 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2003 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC Wagon for sale in Stittsville, ON
2003 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC Wagon 344,542 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Stittsville, ON
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 208,121 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Rio Base for sale in Stittsville, ON
2010 Kia Rio Base 181,992 KM $2,250 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta