$5,000+ tax & licensing
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Excellence Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
Work Truck 2WD
Excellence Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
325,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8151793
- Stock #: 21147
- VIN: 1GTN1TEA7BZ171932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 325,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
