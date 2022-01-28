Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

147,842 KM

Details Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1645545199
  2. 1645545212
  3. 1645545231
  4. 1645545246
  5. 1645545259
  6. 1645545281
  7. 1645545292
  8. 1645545303
  9. 1645545309
  10. 1645545317
  11. 1645545324
  12. 1645545333
  13. 1645545342
  14. 1645545350
  15. 1645545356
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253085
  • Stock #: 121429
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA7BG121429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 121429
  • Mileage 147,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 72,879 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 152,903 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 24,632 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website